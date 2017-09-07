Khadija Ismailova: Rosoboronexport and Azerbaijan have to answer many questions

In 2012, Rosoboronexport, an exporter of Russian arms, transferred almost $29 million to the account of the British company Metastar Invest, Azerbaijani Laundromat investigation revealed.

Before these transactions were made in 2011, Azerbaijan signed a contract with Rosoboronexport for the supply of weapons, and for many years the quality of these weapons was discussed in Azerbaijan, of of the authors of the investigation said.

In an interview with Russian-language Current Time channel Khadija Ismailova said part of the money came to the account in Hungary, which belonged to the offshore company of Orkhan Eyubov, the son of the first vice-premier of Azerbaijan. His father was one of the participants of talks on Russian arms supply.

“I do not know whether there is any link, but this raises many questions. Why should one pay an Azerbaijani-Hungarian company?” Ismailova wonders.

The journalist believes that the Azerbaijani government should answer this question.

“We have to understand whether these transactions are related to the fact that Azerbaijan purchases weapons from Rosoboronexport, and whether this is due to the fact that Rosoboronexport delivers old, poor-quality weapons. I think Rosoboronexport and Azerbaijan should answer these questions,” she added.

According to the investigation that was published by Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and other media outlets, Rosoboronexport received money from an offshore company linked to business of the family of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. In particular, the money from a Russian arms supplier was to be transferred to another offshore company - Inmaxo Capital via British Metastar Invest.

Inmaxo Capital, in turn, acted as an intermediary in the cement exports from Russia to Azerbaijan intended for the construction company Pasha Insaat, part of Pasha Holding. This holding is controlled by Arif Pashayev, father of Mehriban Aliyeva and father-in-law of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.