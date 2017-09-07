Karabakh government resigns

STEPANAKERT. – Pursuant to Article 169 of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday submitted its resignation to the Head of State, and with respect to the Artsakh President assuming his office.
On the same day, President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree accepting the Cabinet’s resignation, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Under the decree, however, the members of the Cabinet of Ministers will continue performing their duties until the formation of a new government.
Sahakyan, who is elected President for a third time, will serve as such until the termination of the powers of the present-day National Assembly, in 2020. Subsequently, a nationwide presidential election will be conducted in the NKR.