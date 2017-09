Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, and the Azerbaijanis’ spiritual leader Allahshukur Pashazadeh on Friday will meet in Moscow.

The meeting was organized with the mediation by Patriarch Kirill I of Moscow and all Russia of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The agenda of this talk will be the same as the previous ones: the Karabakh conflict, and regional peace.

The last time when these two religious met was six years ago.