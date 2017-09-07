News
Bulgarian prosecutor orders probe of politician involved in Azerbaijani Laundromat
19:41, 07.09.2017
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Bulgarian Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov has ordered an investigation into Kalin Mitrev, a Bulgarian politician who is linked to Azerbaijani Laundromat scheme.

The prosecutor's office said they had ordered an investigation that would have find out any information regarding tax evasion or money laundering, Sofia Globe reported.

The case of Mitrev – country’s representative on the board of directors of the EBRD, was also discussed during Bulgaria's cabinet meeting on Thursday. The Cabinet decided to ask EBRD for its position on Kalin Mitrev.

According to Azerbaijani Laundromat investigation, Bulgarian politician, who is also husband of UNESCO director Irina Bokova, received 425 thousand euros from opaque British company that was engaged in Azerbaijani money laundering scheme.

