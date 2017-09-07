News
Trump: DACA recipients have nothing to worry about for next six months
20:02, 07.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Undocumented immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme have "nothing to worry about" for next six months, The Independent reported quoting US President Donald Trump. 

“For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action !” Trump tweeted.

Trump administration announced this week that it would get rid of the programme, which granted legal status to immigrants who came to the US illegally when they where children.

