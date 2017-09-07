News
Merkel and Jinping discuss situation around North Korea
19:33, 07.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation around North Korea,l CCTV reported.

According to the source, Xi Jinping noted that China remains committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to the region's peace and stability.

"Facts have repeatedly proven that the Korean Peninsula issue can only be resolved through peaceful means, including dialogue and consultation. This requires the international community to work together," Jinping said.

Merkel agreed that dialogue must continue to find a peaceful solution to the crisis.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
