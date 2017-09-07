Sharjah Chamber of Commerce seeks to enhance business ties with Armenia

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed the ways of developing relations, cooperation and communication with the Embassy of Armenia to the UAE in order to enhance the opportunities of trade and investment between the business communities in Sharjah and Armenia.
The meeting was attended by high-ranking government officials, including H.E Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Gegham Gharibjanian, Ambassador of Armenia to the UAE.
The sides discussed ways of benefitting from investment opportunities available to private sector companies in both countries, abudhabicityguide.com reported.
H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais praised the level of bilateral relations between UAE and Armenia which is continuously seeing development and growth thanks to the support provided by the leaderships of both friendly countries, especially after the decision of exempting the citizens of both countries from prior visas that took place in March.
Al Owais also urged the Armenian Ambassador to encourage the business community in his country to pay a visit to the emirate of Sharjah to see the economic advantages and investment opportunities. He also said that SCCI is ready to support all Armenian businessmen who are willing to have investment projects in Sharjah.
For his part, Ambassador Gharibjanian expressed his country’s desire to strengthen relations with UAE at all levels.
Trade exchange between UAE and Armenia has witnessed a remarkable development in the past few years. The total foreign trade between both countries reached about 102 million dollars in 2015 and 88.3 million dollars during the first nine months of 2016.