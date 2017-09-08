News
EU intends to tighten sanctions against North Korea
00:26, 08.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union should add more sanctions on North Korea as part of international pressure following Pyongyang’s largest nuclear test to date, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday.

While sanctions have so far done little to stop North Korea boosting its nuclear and missile capacity, Federica Mogherini said more such steps were required along with piling on political pressure.

“I would propose to ministers today to strengthen the economic pressure on North Korea, supporting a new U.N. Security Council resolution adopting tougher economic measures, starting new autonomous EU sanctions... and working with other partners in the world to make sure that everybody implements fully and strictly the already-decided economic measures,” Mogherini told reporters before meeting the EU defense and foreign ministers in the Estonian capital.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
