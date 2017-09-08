20-25 Armenian families lose their homes and businesses because of Hurricane Harvey

Over 25 Armenian families suffered greatly from Hurricane Harvey, Pastor of St. Kevork Armenian Church of Houston, Father Martiros Hakobyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

"20-25 families just do not know what to do and where to go. They have lost everything. So far they live with their relatives. The community has begun fund-raising for them,” the priest said.

Assistance to the victims can be provided by clicking on the link.

"The state will help the victims, but will not give full compensation. Therefore, we also raise funds, "the representative of the Armenian community noted.