Many Armenian families leave Florida due to danger of Hurricane Irma

All the residents of Florida are urged to settle in other US states for some time, as, according to forecasts, Hurricane Irma will reach there on Sunday night.

Father Paren Galstyan, the spiritual leader of St. David Armenian Church in Florida told Armenian News-NEWS.am, that people are being evacuated, although everithing is calm now.

"US authorities are urging everyone to leave the area, especially Miami, because there is a danger that the storm will be strong there. There are people who refuse to leave their homes; they collect food and water in order to stay in shelters during these days. The state also provides special homes where people can stay,” the representative of the Armenian community said, adding that people are given time till Saturday to make a decision.

He said that many Armenians have already left the state, noting that they will also leave after hardening windows and doors of the church.

“But there are Armenians who have decided to stay in their homes,” said Father Paren Galstyan.

Most powerful hurricane ever recorded over Atlantic Ocean batters Barbuda, St Martin and Puerto Rico as it moves west with category 5 winds and rains. People are without power and without water.