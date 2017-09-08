News
Friday
September 08
Trump intends to discuss trade and military cooperation with Kuwait’s emir
00:56, 08.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would discuss trade and military issues with the emir of Kuwait at the White House on Thursday, as well as tensions over Qatar, Reuters reported.

Trump, welcoming Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah to the White House, said Kuwait was helping the United States in the Gulf and things were “coming along nicely.”

The UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia severed relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Doha denies all accusations. Kuwait has been trying to heal a bitter dispute between Qatar and its neighbors.

