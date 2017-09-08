Spain Constitutional Court suspends Catalonia independence referendum law

The Constitutional Court of Spain has considered the government’s petitions on the unlawfulness of the documents adopted by the Catalan government and parliament, and based on which Catalonia intends to hold a referendum on independence. As a result, the court has suspended the operation of these laws, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
In addition, the Spanish government called on the mayors of Catalan towns not to allow the conduct of an unlawful voting.
Catalan authorities plan to hold a referendum on independence on October 1.
The parliament of Catalonia on Wednesday passed a law on referendum, whereupon all members of the Catalan government signed a decree to hold this plebiscite on October 1.