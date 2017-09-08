Newspaper: Russia wants for Armenia PM to stay

State Department: US not seeking diplomatic tit-for-tat with Moscow

US to allocate additional $1.5mn for demining works in Karabakh

Red Cross: 1.2 mln people battered by Hurricane Irma

Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders to meet in Moscow

Spain Constitutional Court suspends Catalonia independence referendum law

Trump intends to discuss trade and military cooperation with Kuwait’s emir

German court opens trial against Turkish spy

EU intends to tighten sanctions against North Korea

20-25 Armenian families lose their homes and businesses because of Hurricane Harvey

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce seeks to enhance business ties with Armenia

Many Armenian families leave Florida due to danger of Hurricane Irma

Trump: DACA recipients have nothing to worry about for next six months

PACE monitoring committee concerned about Azerbaijan's links to money laundering scheme

Bulgarian prosecutor orders probe of politician involved in Azerbaijani Laundromat

Merkel and Jinping discuss situation around North Korea

German FM: It is Turkey itself that is moving away from EU

Armenia Emergency Ministry: Two Armenians die in Georgia bus crash

Armenia government approves electricity export assistance bill

PM: Armenia starts working on national development strategy till 2030

Dollar is stable, euro rapidly increases in Armenia

Turkish minister: Germany has no right to block EU-Tureky talks

Karabakh government resigns

Khadija Ismailova: Rosoboronexport and Azerbaijan have to answer many questions

35-year-old woman found dead in Yerevan artificial lake

President: Karabakh belongs to all Armenians

Armenia FM to head to Estonia

Azerbaijani Laundromat: Hungary was paid $7 million to extradite Ramil Safarov

Moscow court sentences Armenian businessman to 12 years in prison

Head of NATO military committee and Russian army chief to meet in Baku

US accuses former Turkish minister of violating sanctions against Iran

Karabakh President swears in (PHOTOS)

NATO: North Korea threat is a problem for wider international community

Armenian woman, 7-year-old son die in Georgia bus crash

Armenia MFA: 2 Armenians dead, 3 injured in bus crash in Georgia

At least 7 killed as Irma hurricane is approaching Puerto Rico

Armenia delegation: PACE may consider terminating Azerbaijan delegation’s powers

Government extends preferences to Armenian border villages

Armenia MOD, China army commanders discuss collaboration

Car crashes into Armenia bus in Georgia; there are dead, injured (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia is provided with sovereignty tool

Gold tray made by Armenian jeweler on display at Buckingham Palace

Karabakh President to take oath of office

Catalonia leader signs independence referendum law

Injured Armenian woman tells about Hurghada attack: Run away! I need only foreigners!

Trump and Xi Jinping discuss situation around North Korea

Suicide bomber detonates explosives at Bagram airbase in Afghanistan

Staffan de Mistura: De-escalation is priority task in Syria

Donald Trump's multi-million dollar mansion on Caribbean island is in path of Hurricane Irma

Erdogan: Termination of talks on Turkey's accession to EU is immorality

Media: iPhone 8 to be waterproof

Armenia MP: Russia's arms sale to Azerbaijan is unacceptable

Expert: Armenia ranked third in the world on number of car accidents

Eurasian Union and Mongolia may conclude agreement on free trade area in 2018

Director of Azerbaijani Turan agency will remain in custody, court rules

PACE welcomes all initiatives aimed at shedding light on alleged corruption

Armenia President: We follow events in Syria with pain (PHOTOS)

Świtalski: EU will implement 2 multi-million projects in Armenia education sector

Armenia official: Azerbaijan is being isolated from rules of international game

Dollar drops to some extent in Armenia

Armenia ruling party: We must continue cooperation with both EU and EAEU

Armenia MFA: Nalbandian-Mammadyarov talk will probably take place after September 20

World Bank to continue assisting in Armenia education reforms

Armenia MFA: Need has developed to deprive Azerbaijan delegation to PACE of powers

PACE committee concerned over reports on Azerbaijan’s money laundering scheme

EU Ambassador: Preparation work for signing of Armenia-EU deal is proceeding normally

Armenia official: Minsk Group co-chairs can put emgargo on arms sale to certain countries

ARF: Armenia ensured secure development by joining EAEU

Armenia man drowns in Russia river

Karabakh President, ARF discuss regional developments

Yerevan subway car hits, kills subway worker

Pyongyang to respond with counteroffensive in case of new sanctions

Russian official: Situation on the Korean Peninsula close to large-scale armed clash

Armenia MP: Sanctions will be clear message to Azerbaijan

Taner Akcam to receive award of World Without Genocide organization

Diaspora stands with Houston Armenians (PHOTOS)

Pope Francis heading to Colombia

Newspaper: Armenia managed to say no to the West

Fire continues at vegetation area nearby Armenia village (PHOTOS)

Legal defender: ECtHR directed queries to Armenia government regarding Khandoyan case

Film on Armenian’s and Turk’s love story to be screened in Turkey

Obama slams Trump decision to rescind DACA program for young illegal immigrants

French journalists in court accused of defaming Azerbaijan

UK opposition urges Theresa May to investigate Azerbaijan’s money-laundering

UN Secretary-General is concerned over situation in Myanmar

Merkel, Abe agree tougher sanctions against North Korea needed

Armenia official: UAE wants to invest in Armenia’s agriculture

Lavrov and Tillerson discuss situation around North Korea

Document of Karabakh Foreign Ministry circulated in UN

Israel starts largest military drill in nearly 20 years

Trump allows Japan and South Korea to buy more military equipment

Armenia Parliament: Regress takes place in Turkey heading for democracy

Official: Luxembourg's Cargolux interested in Armenian market, but no agreements yet

Armenian national injured in Hurghada will receive outpatient treatment

Iran official to Armenia emergency minister: Our countries are subject to mainly same disasters

Armenia MOD, China company discuss cooperation in defense sector

Dollar rises slightly, euro continues to weaken in Armenia

Xu Qiliang: Armenia is reliable and sincere friend and partner to China

Armenia first attorney general dies aged 91

Parliament readies for special session on Karabakh President assuming office