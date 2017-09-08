News
State Department: US not seeking diplomatic tit-for-tat with Moscow
10:33, 08.09.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The United States is not willing to continue the diplomatic tit-for-tat with Moscow and wants relations to improve, US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters on Thursday, TASS reported.

"We would like that relationship to improve. We don’t want to continue this kind of diplomatic tit-for-tat. There are far too many areas where we can, we hope we can, cooperate with Russia," she said.

Nauert did not elaborate on possible retaliatory measures from Moscow, stressing once again her country’s hope to improve ties with Moscow.

She also refused to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that Moscow may refer to a court the issue of its diplomatic property in the US. "Welcome to the American legal system," she said.

