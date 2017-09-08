News
Former US presidents start fund to help Hurricanes Harvey and Irma victims
10:54, 08.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Five former U.S. presidents joined forces on Thursday to raise funds for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, aiming to help rebuild some of the thousands of homes and businesses destroyed, Telegraph reported.

The presidents will launch “One America Appeal,” to start collecting funds with a plea broadcast during Thursday night’s National Football League season opener, the group said in a statement. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter are behind the effort.

The current president, Donald Trump, tweeted his support: “We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water. I’m proud to stand with Presidents for One America Appeal,” Trump tweeted.
 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
