Senate passes $15 billion aid package for Hurricane Harvey victims
15:11, 08.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Senate has passed a $15.3 billion aid package for victims of Harvey — nearly doubling President Donald Trump's emergency request and adding a deal between Trump and Democrats to temporarily extend the government's ability to borrow money to cover its bills, NY Times reported.

The 80-17 vote returns the legislation to the House for a vote Friday that would send it to the White House.

The measure would also fund government agencies through December 8, taking the threat of an October 1 government shutdown off the table.

The aid money comes as Harvey recovery efforts are draining federal disaster aid coffers — and as Hurricane Irma takes aim at Florida.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved late Wednesday to add $7.4 billion in money for rebuilding to Trump's $7.9 billion Harvey request.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
