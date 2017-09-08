Armenia electricity substations expected to be reconstructed by end of 2018

YEREVAN. – Reconstruction works at the Haghtanak, Charentsavan-3, and Vanadzor-1 electricity substations of Armenia are carried out within the framework of a loan program by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Reconstruction of the Haghtanak substation has already begun, the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Reconstruction works at the other two substations are at the preparation phase.

According to Vardan Martirosyan, head of the Loan and Grant Programs’ Department at the ministry, the objective of this program is to improve the reliability and capacity of the electricity grid and to reduce electricity losses in Armenia.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.