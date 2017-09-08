News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 08
USD
478.25
EUR
572.99
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.25
EUR
572.99
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
Armenia electricity substations expected to be reconstructed by end of 2018
11:49, 08.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Reconstruction works at the Haghtanak, Charentsavan-3, and Vanadzor-1 electricity substations of Armenia are carried out within the framework of a loan program by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Reconstruction of the Haghtanak substation has already begun, the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Reconstruction works at the other two substations are at the preparation phase.

According to Vardan Martirosyan, head of the Loan and Grant Programs’ Department at the ministry, the objective of this program is to improve the reliability and capacity of the electricity grid and to reduce electricity losses in Armenia.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government approves electricity export assistance bill
The deputy minister noted that regional electricity trade cannot develop without liberalization…
 Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
 Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
 Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
 Global oil prices are up
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
 Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news