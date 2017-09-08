Armenia to have biotechnological park

YEREVAN. – The CEO of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), Armen Avak Avakian, visited the FMD K&L Europe company, where he discussed the development projects with the head of the company, Kirit Velani.

FMD K&L Europe is the Armenian branch of the FMD K&L international corporation that provides contractual research services to the world’s leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, the DFA press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. During about three years of its activities, the company has increased the number of employees to 150 and currently has a demand for 20 more specialists with international qualification. The aftercare team of DFA has supported the FMD K&L Europe at different stages of the company’s enlargement.

During the meeting, Velani announced the establishment of biotechnological park in Armenia. Currently, the company makes investments in order to equip the organization with devices and equipment following international standards. Only this year, investments of 1 million USD were made in human capital training and upgrade of the technological park.

“We are opening a new biotechnological park in Armenia that will enable the company to increase the number of its employees to 250 and to contribute to the development of the sphere,” noted the head of the FMD K&L Europe. “Our next step is aimed at establishing the basis of clinical research in Armenia, and we are planning to open our first clinic in 2018 that will start from the research of care products of first necessity, such as shampoos and creams, to the complex clinical trials. The Development Foundation of Armenia and the Government of the Republic of Armenia have been very supportive to us since the beginning of our activities.”

Kirit Velani presented the potential of biotechnological sphere, noting that it is at the phase of industrial development and can become the driving force of the Armenian economy. “Two people, sitting in the Armenian lab, can create a material that can generate billions of revenue for the country,” Velani added.

The heads of the foundation and the company discussed the possible steps the Armenian government can undertake to develop biotechnology.

Also, the head of FMD K&L Europe raised the issues of high prices for the Internet, unstable electricity supply, and customs clearance in Armenia.

“The main function of DFA is to facilitate the smooth operation of foreign companies and investors in our economy,” remarked the CEO of the Development Foundation of Armenia. “Our job is to expedite all the procedures these investors and companies encounter in the state system, related to the customs, taxation, or communication, enabling the businesses to generate revenue and, hopefully, to reinvest it in our country.”