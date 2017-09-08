News
Armenia representative on CoE decision: Satisfactory results have been recorded
13:18, 08.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s permanent representative to the Council of Europe (CoE), Paruyr Hovhannisyan, commented on the CoE Committee of Ministers’ acceptance of the progress of the Armenia-Council of Europe 2015-2018 Action Plan.

The decision was based on the same-name report by the CoE Secretariat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The Secretariat of the Council of Europe repeatedly stressed Armenia’s constructive working style, during the implementation of the program, as a result of which satisfactory results have been recorded,” Hovhannisyan noted, in particular. “In their remarks, delegates from several states considered the progress which the RA [Republic of Armenia] recorded as exemplary.  

“In response to the remarks made by my colleagues during discussion of the report, we [Armenia] underscored their encouraging words, and reaffirmed Armenia’s determination to successfully complete the action plan. 

“The Council of Europe has stood with us ever since Armenia’s accession. (…). Armenia is an active and proactive CoE member.

“The reforms that Armenia has launched, and is consistently implementing, are another testimony that this process is irreversible.”

