Analyst: Armenia soldiers’ engagement in demining Syria will be important humanitarian mission

YEREVAN. – Armenian military servicemen’s possible participation in the demining of Syria to save at least one person’s life is a huge humanitarian mission, and there is nothing terrible in it.

Political scientist and former deputy foreign minister of Armenia, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Friday.

In his words, the threat by the Islamic State can be relevant for Armenia whether it takes part in any military mission in Syria, or manifests a passive position in this regard.

“The entire Christian world, Armenia, and the Armenian community in Syria have long been under threat of reprisal [by the Islamic State],” Navasardyan stressed. “So, if terrorist acts or military actions take place against Armenia, it has nothing to do with the Armenian servicemen’s participation in the demining of Syria.”