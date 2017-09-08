News
Analyst: Armenia soldiers’ engagement in demining Syria will be important humanitarian mission
16:14, 08.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian military servicemen’s possible participation in the demining of Syria to save at least one person’s life is a huge humanitarian mission, and there is nothing terrible in it.

Political scientist and former deputy foreign minister of Armenia, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Friday.

In his words, the threat by the Islamic State can be relevant for Armenia whether it takes part in any military mission in Syria, or manifests a passive position in this regard.

“The entire Christian world, Armenia, and the Armenian community in Syria have long been under threat of reprisal [by the Islamic State],” Navasardyan stressed. “So, if terrorist acts or military actions take place against Armenia, it has nothing to do with the Armenian servicemen’s participation in the demining of Syria.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
