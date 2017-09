YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Thursday held—at the embassy of Armenia in Moscow—a working consultation with the Armenian state agencies’ representatives in Russia.

The discussants conferred on the steps to deepen Armenian-Russian allied relations and the respective actions by Armenia’s embassy and other missions in Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the FM gave relevant instructions to the participants in this consultation.