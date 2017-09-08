News
PM Karapetyan, Ambassador Świtalski discuss EU-funded projects in Armenia
15:04, 08.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Friday met with Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia.

They discussed  the current cooperation, especially the EU-funded programs and projects aimed at assisting in the development of Armenia’s economy, office of the EU delegation to the country informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It added that the priorities of the European Neighbourhood Policy cooperation will provide a political guide towards the development of cooperation that is specified in the 2017-2020 Single Support Framework.

EU-Armenia cooperation will reflect the 20 main results of the EU Eastern Partnership revised for 2020.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
