PM Karapetyan, Ambassador Świtalski discuss EU-funded projects in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Friday met with Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia.

They discussed the current cooperation, especially the EU-funded programs and projects aimed at assisting in the development of Armenia’s economy, office of the EU delegation to the country informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It added that the priorities of the European Neighbourhood Policy cooperation will provide a political guide towards the development of cooperation that is specified in the 2017-2020 Single Support Framework.

EU-Armenia cooperation will reflect the 20 main results of the EU Eastern Partnership revised for 2020.