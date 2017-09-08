News
WB official: Armenia government’s enthusiasm, energy, efforts are strongly inspiring, transmittable
15:39, 08.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Suren Karayan, on Friday received a World Bank (WB) delegation, led by Mercy Tembon, WB Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Europe and Central Asia.

The minister underscored the WB’s contribution in the institutional reforms that were implemented in Armenia, the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Karayan expressed the hope that efforts will be continued—with this bank’s support—to ensure economic stability in the country.

Tembon, for her part, stressed that the Armenian government’s enthusiasm, energy and efforts toward the ongoing reforms are strongly inspiring and transmittable.

The interlocutors discussed the policy of drawing investments and promoting exports.

Also, they underscored the work with the private sector, and agreed to conduct more detailed discussions on the future plans.

