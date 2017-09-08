Armenia President instructs civil aviation chief to ensure conditions for international flights (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – During a working meeting Friday with President Serzh Sargsyan, head of the General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) of Armenia, Sergey Avetisyan, reported progress in the reforms being implemented in aviation, development programs, existing problems, and the measures aimed at their solution.

Avetisyan presented the results of international cooperation, the aviation infrastructure development programs, as well as the steps aimed at improving the airspace and business climate in Armenia for air carriers.

Detailing the results of cooperation with the European Union (EU), the Eurasian Economic Union and several partner countries, the GDCA chief reported on the ongoing EU-Armenia talks over a common aviation area, and which kicked off in 2017, the Eurasian Economic Commission-approved roadmap of coordinated policy, and the outcome of negotiations with aviation authorities from 27 countries.

The President of Armenia instructed him to consistently work with partners in order to strengthen and develop relations in aviation industry, and ensure necessary conditions for the implementation of international flights.

Also, they conferred on the expansion of Armenia’s air connectivity, the development of airports and air transport markets, and the level of air training in the country. In this connection, President Sargsyan gave relevant instructions.

In addition, the GDCA head presented an action plan in the abovementioned domains, and the upcoming programs and expected results of Armenia’s cooperation with international aviation organizations.