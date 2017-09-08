Armenian analyst: Georgia pursues policy of rapprochement with Azerbaijan and Turkey

Georgia pursues a policy on development of relations with its neighbors, and especially with Azerbaijan and Turkey, Political scientist and former deputy foreign minister of Armenia, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan told reporters on Friday.
According to him, it is obvious that Baku and Ankara are making every effort to draw Georgia into the sphere of their interests.
The expert emphasized, actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan in relation to Georgia are to some extent directed against Armenia. He noted that stabilization of the situation will depend on our diplomatic flexibility and on vectors of foreign policy.