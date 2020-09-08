News
ՀայEngРусTür
Dollar loses slight value in Armenia
16:55, 08.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.16/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.09 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia. 

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 576.71 (up by AMD 3.72), that of one British pound was AMD 628.92 (up by AMD 3.75), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.38 (unchanged) in the country.

To note, one euro has risen by about AMD 9 in Armenia, in just three days.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 274.93, AMD 20,535.97 and AMD 15,468.67, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

This text available in   Հայերեն
