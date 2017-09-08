Russian patriarch: Trilateral meeting of spiritual leaders will contribute to Karabakh peace

Trilateral meeting of the spiritual leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will contribute to Karabakh peace process, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill I said after the meeting.

“Today we will continue our joint reflections over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and around Nagorno-Karabakh. It is quite obvious that the existing problems are in an unsatisfactory state, and at the same time, the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan have a desire to move forward to make the peace lasting and fair,” RIA Novosti quotes the Russian patriarch.

The patriarch said spiritual leaders “being people of faith” speak “in a language different from that of secular politicians”, which helps them to overcome differences.