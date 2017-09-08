News
Russian patriarch: Trilateral meeting of spiritual leaders will contribute to Karabakh peace
19:50, 08.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Trilateral meeting of the spiritual leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will contribute to Karabakh peace process, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill I said after the meeting.

“Today we will continue our joint reflections over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and around Nagorno-Karabakh. It is quite obvious that the existing problems are in an unsatisfactory state, and at the same time, the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan have a desire to move forward to make the peace lasting and fair,” RIA Novosti quotes the Russian patriarch.

The patriarch said spiritual leaders “being people of faith” speak “in a language different from that of secular politicians”, which helps them to overcome differences.

