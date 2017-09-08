OSCE PA President: No alternative to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Christine Muttonen (MP, Austria) emphasized the urgency of advancing the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process during her visit to Baku.

Given the regular violations of the ceasefire resulting in casualties on the Line of Contact, she noted that a failure to advance the peace process would continue to take an unacceptable human toll as well as undermine peace, stability and economic development in the region as a whole.

“Resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be a priority for both the international community and local leaders,” she said, noting that she would deliver the same message in Yerevan in the coming months. “There is no alternative to a peaceful political settlement of this conflict.”

“Increased contacts between civil society in Azerbaijan and Armenia could be a powerful way to reduce tensions and promote co-operation,” she said.

President Muttonen further emphasized the OSCE PA’s support for the mediation efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group as well as the activities of the Personal Representative of the Chairman-in-Office, emphasizing that greater political will and commitment will be required from all parties.