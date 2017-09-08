Bundestag delegation arrives at Konya air base

The delegation of Bundestag has arrived at Konya air base in Turkey where German troops are deployed.
Seven lawmaker representing all parliamentary groups were transported to the military base by a plane on Friday afternoon, DW reported.
Turkish authorities banned the visit in July but the sides managed to reach compromise after interference of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Ankara agreed for a visit as a part of the Alliance’s delegation headed by NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller.
Earlier Turkey explained its ban to visit Konya and Incirlik base by a crisis in bilateral relations with Berlin.