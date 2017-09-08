News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 08
USD
478.16
EUR
576.71
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.16
EUR
576.71
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
Armenia FM: Signing of Armenia-EU deal will be one of the main deliverables of Brussels summit
22:09, 08.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian participated in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the European Union member states and the Eastern Partnership countries held in Tallinn on Friday.

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Foreign Minister of the EU member states and the Eastern Partnership participating countries attended the meeting and delivered remarks.

In his remarks, Edward Nalbandian reflected on the expectations from the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in November and emphasized that the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU would be one of the main deliverables of the Brussels Summit.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PM Karapetyan, Ambassador Świtalski discuss EU-funded projects in Armenia
They are aimed at assisting in the development of the country’s economy…
 Armenia representative on CoE decision: Satisfactory results have been recorded
Hovhannisyan commented on the CoE Committee of Ministers’ acceptance of the progress of the Armenia-Council of Europe 2015-2018 Action Plan...
 EU intends to tighten sanctions against North Korea
I would propose to ministers today to strengthen the economic pressure on North Korea…
 German FM: It is Turkey itself that is moving away from EU
Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz reiterated his line that the talks should end…
 Turkish minister: Germany has no right to block EU-Tureky talks
Relations between Germany and Turkey have sharply deteriorated...
 Świtalski: EU will implement 2 multi-million projects in Armenia education sector
Good education is considered a high value and is underscored among Armenian families, noted the head of the European Union delegation to the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news