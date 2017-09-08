Armenia FM: Signing of Armenia-EU deal will be one of the main deliverables of Brussels summit

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian participated in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the European Union member states and the Eastern Partnership countries held in Tallinn on Friday.

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Foreign Minister of the EU member states and the Eastern Partnership participating countries attended the meeting and delivered remarks.

In his remarks, Edward Nalbandian reflected on the expectations from the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in November and emphasized that the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU would be one of the main deliverables of the Brussels Summit.