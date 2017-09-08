News
George Clooney tells his wife not to go to Azerbaijan
22:51, 08.09.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

George Clooney said he persuaded his wife Amal from going to Azerbaijan where she had a client in jail.

Talking to the Hollywood Reporter , Clooney said they had a long talk about how much they should put themselves on the line as they are parents.

“When she finally got out of there, she had another client in jail in Azerbaijan,” said Clooney, “and I said, 'I'll tell you what, let's make a deal: I won't go to South Sudan and you don't go to Azerbaijan. How is that?' And she said, ‘For now, fine’”.

Clooney said his wife and he had a lot of real threats, and they take them very seriously.

