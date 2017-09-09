US lawmakers write Tillerson on Turkish security concerns at UN

Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA) and Ranking Member Eliot Engel (D-NY) sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson asking him to take steps to prevent another violent incident involving Turkish security
“In anticipation of the 72nd regular session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 12, 2017, we are writing to ask you to take steps to ensure that there is not another violent incident involving the security detail of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or other Turkish officials,” Royce and Engel write.
U.S. must ensure that the Turkish police and security personnel respect the laws of the United States and refrain from any aggressive actions, the lawmakers said, asking Secretary of State to reiterate “these expectations to the highest levels of the Turkish government”.
“Mr. Secretary, foreign officials, including security personnel, must respect U.S. law while visiting this country. Those who fail to do so must only be allowed to return to the United States to face the charges against them,” the letter says.