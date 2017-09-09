News
Saturday
September 09
News
US authorities: Irma will have devastating consequences
00:21, 09.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The U.S. authorities say Irma hurricane will have devastating consequences for the entire region, head of U.S. federal emergency agency Brock Long said.

“Hurricane Irma continues to be a threat that is going to devastate the United States in either Florida or some of the south-eastern states,” BBC quotes Long.

Over 100 thousand people will have to hide in shelters, and a part of the state will be deprived of electricity for several days.

The hurricane has weakened to category 4 storm by Friday, but caused considerable damage to the Caribbean islands.

Long urged not to ignore the order on evacuation.

