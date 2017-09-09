US authorities: Irma will have devastating consequences

The U.S. authorities say Irma hurricane will have devastating consequences for the entire region, head of U.S. federal emergency agency Brock Long said.
“Hurricane Irma continues to be a threat that is going to devastate the United States in either Florida or some of the south-eastern states,” BBC quotes Long.
Over 100 thousand people will have to hide in shelters, and a part of the state will be deprived of electricity for several days.
The hurricane has weakened to category 4 storm by Friday, but caused considerable damage to the Caribbean islands.
Long urged not to ignore the order on evacuation.