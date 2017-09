Philippines suspend trade with North Korea

3 children injured in Yerevan car crash

US Senate panel adopts ANCA-backed measures supporting Artsakh and Armenia

Hurricane Irma reaches Cuba

State Department approves arms sales to Bahrain

Death toll in Mexico earthquake rises to 58

US authorities: Irma will have devastating consequences

US lawmakers write Tillerson on Turkish security concerns at UN

13-year-old boy wounded in Azerbaijani shelling during April war not fully recovered yet

George Clooney tells his wife not to go to Azerbaijan

Armenia FM: Signing of Armenia-EU deal will be one of the main deliverables of Brussels summit

Religious leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan adopt statement (PHOTO)

Russian envoy: Meeting with Trump was “constructive”

Bundestag delegation arrives at Konya air base

Russian FM to meet with CSTO chief Khachaturov

OSCE PA President: No alternative to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Russian patriarch: Trilateral meeting of spiritual leaders will contribute to Karabakh peace

PicsArt launches #VuyAman contest

Analyst: Speaking about purchase of S400 Turkey wants to get something from US

Irma hurricane weakens to category 4 storm

Armenia, Azerbaijan religious leaders meet in Moscow

Analyst: Armenia has apparent interest in Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum

Armenian analyst: Georgia pursues policy of rapprochement with Azerbaijan and Turkey

Dollar loses slight value in Armenia

French minister: Hurricane Irma kills at least 9 in Saint Martin

Armenia President instructs civil aviation chief to ensure conditions for international flights (PHOTOS)

Child and Teenage Creativity Center new building opens in Shushi

Analyst: Armenia soldiers’ engagement in demining Syria will be important humanitarian mission

WB official: Armenia government’s enthusiasm, energy, efforts are strongly inspiring, transmittable

Senate passes $15 billion aid package for Hurricane Harvey victims

PM Karapetyan, Ambassador Świtalski discuss EU-funded projects in Armenia

FM Nalbandian holds consultation with Armenia state representations in Russia

Mexico president: It is the largest quake in Mexico in 100 years

PM: Armenia market is underestimated by Russia companies

Armenia representative on CoE decision: Satisfactory results have been recorded

Singapore man and woman arrested for terrorism-related activity

Quake hits Mexico: 5 dead

Armenia to have biotechnological park

Senate committee approves bill to block US weapons sales to Turkish security

Armenian St. Giragos Apostolic Church is desecrated in Turkey (PHOTOS)

Armenia electricity substations expected to be reconstructed by end of 2018

US senator proposes sanctions on Azerbaijan officials

Former US presidents start fund to help Hurricanes Harvey and Irma victims

Newspaper: Russia wants for Armenia PM to stay

State Department: US not seeking diplomatic tit-for-tat with Moscow

US to allocate additional $1.5mn for demining works in Karabakh

Red Cross: 1.2 mln people battered by Hurricane Irma

Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders to meet in Moscow

Spain Constitutional Court suspends Catalonia independence referendum law

Trump intends to discuss trade and military cooperation with Kuwait’s emir

German court opens trial against Turkish spy

EU intends to tighten sanctions against North Korea

20-25 Armenian families lose their homes and businesses because of Hurricane Harvey

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce seeks to enhance business ties with Armenia

Many Armenian families leave Florida due to danger of Hurricane Irma

Trump: DACA recipients have nothing to worry about for next six months

PACE monitoring committee concerned about Azerbaijan's links to money laundering scheme

Bulgarian prosecutor orders probe of politician involved in Azerbaijani Laundromat

Merkel and Jinping discuss situation around North Korea

German FM: It is Turkey itself that is moving away from EU

Armenia Emergency Ministry: Two Armenians die in Georgia bus crash

Armenia government approves electricity export assistance bill

PM: Armenia starts working on national development strategy till 2030

Dollar is stable, euro rapidly increases in Armenia

Turkish minister: Germany has no right to block EU-Tureky talks

Karabakh government resigns

Khadija Ismailova: Rosoboronexport and Azerbaijan have to answer many questions

35-year-old woman found dead in Yerevan artificial lake

President: Karabakh belongs to all Armenians

Armenia FM to head to Estonia

Azerbaijani Laundromat: Hungary was paid $7 million to extradite Ramil Safarov

Moscow court sentences Armenian businessman to 12 years in prison

Head of NATO military committee and Russian army chief to meet in Baku

US accuses former Turkish minister of violating sanctions against Iran

Karabakh President swears in (PHOTOS)

NATO: North Korea threat is a problem for wider international community

Armenian woman, 7-year-old son die in Georgia bus crash

Armenia MFA: 2 Armenians dead, 3 injured in bus crash in Georgia

At least 7 killed as Irma hurricane is approaching Puerto Rico

Armenia delegation: PACE may consider terminating Azerbaijan delegation’s powers

Government extends preferences to Armenian border villages

Armenia MOD, China army commanders discuss collaboration

Car crashes into Armenia bus in Georgia; there are dead, injured (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia is provided with sovereignty tool

Gold tray made by Armenian jeweler on display at Buckingham Palace

Karabakh President to take oath of office

Catalonia leader signs independence referendum law

Injured Armenian woman tells about Hurghada attack: Run away! I need only foreigners!

Trump and Xi Jinping discuss situation around North Korea

Suicide bomber detonates explosives at Bagram airbase in Afghanistan

Staffan de Mistura: De-escalation is priority task in Syria

Donald Trump's multi-million dollar mansion on Caribbean island is in path of Hurricane Irma

Erdogan: Termination of talks on Turkey's accession to EU is immorality

Media: iPhone 8 to be waterproof

Armenia MP: Russia's arms sale to Azerbaijan is unacceptable

Expert: Armenia ranked third in the world on number of car accidents

Eurasian Union and Mongolia may conclude agreement on free trade area in 2018

Director of Azerbaijani Turan agency will remain in custody, court rules

PACE welcomes all initiatives aimed at shedding light on alleged corruption

Armenia President: We follow events in Syria with pain (PHOTOS)