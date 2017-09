Georgia’s ruling party nominated two Armenians who will run for the mayoral elections.

Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia has named the candidates for mayors in nine regions and Tbilisi.

Ethnic Armenian Anivard Mosoyan will run for the mayoral position in Ninotsminda and Yurik Hunanyan in Akhalkalaki.

There are only two female candidates among 61 nominated by the ruling party. One of them is Anivard Mosoyan.