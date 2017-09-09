News
Luxembourg FM slams Turkey over human rights situation
12:57, 09.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Luxembourg foreign minister Jean Asselborn criticized Turkey for situation with human rights and observance of the principles of the rule of law.

In an interview with DW, Asselborn said the situation with human rights is awful.

He said the EU should hold a discussion on ways to “change this state of affairs and contribute to a change in the vector" of Ankara's actions”, frontnews.eu reported.

However, the foreign minister warned that most EU members would not support proposal to suspend or halt Turkey’s EU membership talks despite the position of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Of course, we must also say to Mr. Erdogan: the economic recovery of the last ten years was possible only with the participation of the EU,” he stressed, adding that two-thirds of foreign investments in Turkey fall to the share of the European Union.

 

