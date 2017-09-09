News
Saturday
September 09
News
Wedding ends tragically in Armenia
22:32, 09.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


A man was killed in one of the Armenian restaurant complexes on September 4, press service of the police reported.

It was noted that the police received an alert that 25-year-old Stepan Minasyan, 45-year old Yegish Hayrapetyan and 21-year old Harutyun Bagramyan were hospitalized.

According to preliminary data, the men were relatives, they participated in a wedding ceremony. After the wedding, they started the fight, as a result of which Bagramyan stabbed Hayrapetyan and Minasyan.

Stepan Minasyan later died in hospital as a result of heart injury. The condition of Hayrapetyan is critical.

Bagramyan is arrested.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
