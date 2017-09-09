News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 09
USD
478.16
EUR
576.71
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.16
EUR
576.71
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
US forest service team in Armenia for post-fire recovery support
13:08, 09.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A team of experts from the U.S. Forest Service is in Armenia working with the Ministry of Nature Protection to assist with decisions of where, when, and how to apply the most effective post-fire treatments to mitigate erosion, flooding, and promote long-term watershed health and vegetation recovery following the Khosrov and Artavan fires.

The team, forest geneticist Dr. Andrew Bower and hydrologist Dana Butler, are in Armenia to offer technical expertise on the “Burned Area Emergency Response” process used by the U.S. Forest Service following such disasters. They are also sharing techniques on fire suppression repair, as well as offering technical experience in long-term recovery of watersheds.

“We are glad this team is able to come so quickly after the fire to help our Armenian partners by sharing best practices and techniques,” said U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, Jr. “This is an important step in our partnership with Armenia to ensure damage caused by future fires is mitigated.”

The two U.S. experts are meeting with staff at the Khosrov Reserve.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Diaspora stands with Houston Armenians (PHOTOS)
A relief fund page has opened on Facebook to collect donations to help the Armenians that suffered from Hurricane Harvey…
 Newspaper: Armenia managed to say no to the West
But will it join Russia’s new coalition in Syria?...
 George C. Marshall Center alumni discuss Armenia security challenges
Leaders from the country’s military, ministries, institutions, and agencies also were in attendance…
 Newspaper: US, Russia compete as to who is more concerned about Armenia sovereignty
But in reality, this is not about a selection of political and economic models, but of politico-military…
 U.S. State Department provides grant to project aimed at shaping future of Armenia agriculture
This year, the Department received 1,014 submissions from 125 countries and was able to fund 68 of the projects, including one from Armenia…
 Pasadena delegation to visit Armenia
This will be the second such Pasadena City delegation to visit the Republic of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news