STEPANAKERT. – Situation along the line of contact between the armed forces of Karabakh and Azerbaijan was relatively calm from September 3 to 9.

During this time the adversary fired around 2,500 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, informed the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD).

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units continued carrying out their military watch.