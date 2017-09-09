Russian FM to visit Saudi Arabia and Jordan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Saudi Arabia on September 9-11, where he will meet with the king of this country.
In Jeddah, Lavrov will be received by the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and his counterpart from Saudi Arabia.
Lavrov will also visit Jordan where he is expected to meet with King Abdullah II and the country's Foreign Minister, Interfax reported.
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, during the visit prospects for strengthening of relations of Russia with Saudi Arabia and Jordan will be discussed.
According to her, considerable attention is to be paid to the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, including the need to find diplomatic solutions to the conflicts and cris