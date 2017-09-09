Denmark reluctant to receive refugees this year

The government of Denmark does not want to receive refugees this year in accordance with the UN quota system, AP reported.
The UN Office for Refugees has developed agreements with countries, including Denmark, for which each country will receive a certain number of refugees each year. Since 1989, Denmark annually receives about 500 such refugees.
Now, however, Denmark “does not want to take obligations,” said Integration Minister Inger Stoyberg.
According to her, since 2012 Denmark has received around 56,000 spontaneous asylum seekers, and many of them are expected to try to