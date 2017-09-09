News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 09
USD
478.16
EUR
576.71
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.16
EUR
576.71
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
Denmark reluctant to receive refugees this year
17:11, 09.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The government of Denmark does not want to receive refugees this year in accordance with the UN quota system, AP reported.

The UN Office for Refugees has developed agreements with countries, including Denmark, for which each country will receive a certain number of refugees each year. Since 1989, Denmark annually receives about 500 such refugees.

Now, however, Denmark “does not want to take obligations,” said Integration Minister Inger Stoyberg.

According to her, since 2012 Denmark has received around 56,000 spontaneous asylum seekers, and many of them are expected to try to

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news