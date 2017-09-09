News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 09
USD
478.16
EUR
576.71
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.16
EUR
576.71
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
Karabakh president meets head of Armenian state committee on science
17:38, 09.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. –  Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on Saturday received delegation of Armenian state committee on science at the Ministry of Science and Education headed by the committee's chairman Samvel Haroutyunyan.

Issues related to the development of science in Artsakh as well as imlementation of joint projects in some directions were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan considered important cooperation between the structures of Armenia and Artsakh, Karabakh president’s press office reported.

NKR minister of education, science and sports Slava Asryan, Director of Artsakh scientific center Stepan Dadayan participated in the meeting.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Child and Teenage Creativity Center new building opens in Shushi
President Bako Sahakyan of Karabakh also was on hand at the event…
 Karabakh government resigns
But it will continue performing its duties until the formation of a new government…
 President: Karabakh belongs to all Armenians
We will do everything to keep the Armenian people’s honor and dignity high in the future, too…
 Karabakh President swears in (PHOTOS)
At the special session of the National Assembly…
 Karabakh President to take oath of office
On Thursday, in capital city Stepanakert…
 Karabakh President, ARF discuss regional developments
Bako Sahakyan received Hagop Der Khatchadourian, a bureau member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun Party…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news