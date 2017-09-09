Karabakh president meets head of Armenian state committee on science

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on Saturday received delegation of Armenian state committee on science at the Ministry of Science and Education headed by the committee's chairman Samvel Haroutyunyan.

Issues related to the development of science in Artsakh as well as imlementation of joint projects in some directions were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan considered important cooperation between the structures of Armenia and Artsakh, Karabakh president’s press office reported.

NKR minister of education, science and sports Slava Asryan, Director of Artsakh scientific center Stepan Dadayan participated in the meeting.