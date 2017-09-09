ICRC condemns killing of staff member in South Sudan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is shocked and dismayed by the killing of one of its staff in South Sudan.

It was noted that the ICRC driver died on Friday after helping to deliver aid to victims of the armed conflict.

Lukudu Kennedy Laki Emmanuel was killed when an ICRC convoy of nine trucks and a four-wheel-drive vehicle was shot at by unknown assailants.

The convoy was returning from an assistance operation in Western Equatoria.

According to UN, South Sudan has become a hostile environment for aid workers. Since the outbreak of civil war in the East African country in 2013, more than 80 aid workers have been killed, including 17 this year alone.