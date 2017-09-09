News
Saturday
September 09
News
NATO Secretary General: World is more dangerous today than it has been in a generation
21:48, 09.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The world is more dangerous today than it has been in a generation, secretary general of  NATO, Jens Stoltenberg told The Guardian.

According to him, the sheer number of converging threats was making the world increasingly perilous.

Asked in a Guardian interview whether he had known a more dangerous time in his 30-year career, Stoltenberg said: “It is more unpredictable, and it’s more difficult because we have so many challenges at the same time.

“We have proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in North Korea, we have terrorists, instability, and we have a more assertive Russia,”

Stoltenberg said during a break from visiting British troops stationed in Estonia. “It is a more dangerous world.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
