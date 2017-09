Police of Armenia received a call.

Accordingly, fire had broken out at the wooden outhouse of a plot of land nearby a house in Khanjyan village of Armavir Province.

According to shamshyan.com, the police and investigators, who were dispatched to the scene, discovered, at the noted area, the burnt remains of the body of Hovsep Manasyan, 61.

According to the source, Manasyan was suffering with schizophrenia.