Major fire near Armenia village put out (PHOTOS)
10:56, 10.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


The fire nearby Byurakan village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province is completely extinguished, as of Saturday at 8pm.

But about 100 hectares of grassland was burnt as a result of this fire that started on September 3.

A final consultation was held at the firefighting headquarters in Aragatsotn Province, during which it was reported that the firefighting efforts were completed.

But since a high-level fire hazard is forecast in Armenia for the next several days, the Rescue Service members are on duty in the area.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
