Major fire near Armenia village put out (PHOTOS)

The fire nearby Byurakan village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province is completely extinguished, as of Saturday at 8pm.

But about 100 hectares of grassland was burnt as a result of this fire that started on September 3.

A final consultation was held at the firefighting headquarters in Aragatsotn Province, during which it was reported that the firefighting efforts were completed.

But since a high-level fire hazard is forecast in Armenia for the next several days, the Rescue Service members are on duty in the area.