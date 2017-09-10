Car turns over on Armenia regional road, driver dead

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call on Sunday at 12:29am.

It was informed that a road accident had occurred on the Tashir-Gogavan motorway, a person was dead and another—injured, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a vehicle—with A. F. (born in 1981) behind its steering wheel—had gone off road on the aforementioned motorway and turned over.

But prior to the rescuers’ arrival at the scene, the car’s passenger, N. A. (born in 1996), was taken to the Tashir town hospital, where doctors assessed the patient’s health condition as moderate.

The rescuers carried the driver’s dead body to a waiting ambulance.