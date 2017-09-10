News
Sunday
September 10
North Korea leader instructs to increase country’s nuclear deterrence potential
12:26, 10.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has instructed to continue scientific research toward increasing the nuclear deterrence potential of the country, reported the Korean Central News Agency, the state news agency of the country.

Kim Jong-un delivered remarks at a banquet for the scientists who were involved in the development of a hydrogen bomb, which was tested on September 3.

“We need to move forward the scientific developments in nuclear potential deterrence, which is necessary for self-defense, also in the future,” he noted.

In his words, the aforesaid sixth nuclear test “is the Korean people’s great success and proof that North Korea is a nuclear power, which has an intercontinental ballistic missile with a hydrogen charge.”

