Sunday
September 10
Russia yacht released after being seized by North Korea
15:05, 10.09.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Russian yacht NADEZHDA, which was seized by a North Korean Coast Guard boat, has been released.

Now, the vessel is back on its previous course to take part in an international competition in South Korea, informed the Russian Foreign Ministry representation in Vladivostok city.

The interlocutor, however, did not specify how many people were on this yacht, reported TASS Russian News Agency. In his words, diplomats are checking this information.

But according to Seven Feet Yacht club in which NADEZHDA is a member, the crew of this vessel consists of two people.

Հայերեն and Русский
