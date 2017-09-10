Germany Chancellor abusing official position?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is suspected of abuse of official position.
An attorney from Berlin—whose name is not publicized—has asked the German justice agencies to assess the flights which the Chancellor had in the country within the framework of her pre-election campaign, according to German news weekly Der Spiegel.
As per this lawyer, Chancellor Merkel is paying many times less for the aviation services by the Bundeswehr—the unified armed forces of Germany—than what are actually required.
It is noted that Merkel has had about 50 such flights this year in the country.