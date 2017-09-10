Around 7,000 soldiers from US National Guard to be sent to Florida

As many as 3,500 Ohio National Guard soldiers will be sent to Florida to help this US state with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the Ohio National Guard’s adjutant general told The Associated Press
Major General Mark Bartman said the Ohio National Guard will be part of a contingent totaling around 7,000 soldiers from National Guard units in the states of Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan.
The Ohio Guard’s mission will be varied and could include tasks such as providing security in the disaster zone, Bartman said.