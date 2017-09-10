News
Sunday
September 10
News
Around 7,000 soldiers from US National Guard to be sent to Florida
16:11, 10.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

As many as 3,500 Ohio National Guard soldiers will be sent to Florida to help this US state with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, the Ohio National Guard’s adjutant general told The Associated Press 

Major General Mark Bartman said the Ohio National Guard will be part of a contingent totaling around 7,000 soldiers from National Guard units in the states of Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan. 

The Ohio Guard’s mission will be varied and could include tasks such as providing security in the disaster zone, Bartman said.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
